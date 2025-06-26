$38 Million in Cobell Settlement Funds Are Still Available

Details By Kaili Berg June 26, 2025

More than $38 million in unclaimed funds are still available through the historic Cobell settlement, but the window to apply is closing fast.

Heirs of Native individuals who held Individual Indian Money (IIM) accounts that were mismanaged by the federal government must act before the end of June to file a claim and receive what they are owed.

The Cobell Settlement, finalized in 2010, awarded $3.4 billion to over 500,000 Native American account holders after decades of mismanagement by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

While the majority of claims were paid out, more than 17,000 individuals who were either original beneficiaries or their rightful heirs have yet to claim their portion.

Any heir of an original beneficiary included in the lawsuit is eligible to file. The process is simple and does not require hiring an attorney. Heirs can call the toll-free number (1-800-961-6109) or visit www.CobellSettlement.com to get started.

“This is a very easy process,” Melinda Janko said in a recent public service announcement. “All they need to do is reach out and complete a basic verification. No lawyer is needed.”

The settlement stems from the tireless efforts of the late Elouise Cobell (Blackfeet Nation), who spent years demanding accountability from the federal government on behalf of Native landowners.

Advocates say taking action to claim these funds not only brings financial justice, but also honors the legacy of Cobell’s fight.

“If you just leave it and don’t do anything about it, it does an injustice to the fight that Ms. Cobell put up for your family,” Ervin Chavez said in a statement. “All beneficiaries are due the funds that they are owed for justice.”

The deadline to file is June 30, 2025. Heirs are urged to check with family members and encourage anyone who might be eligible to act now before time runs out.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher