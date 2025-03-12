US Government Accoutability Offices Visits Navajo Technical University

Details By Native News Online Staff March 12, 2025

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Navajo Technical University (NTU) hosted a delegation from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Navajo Nation Washington Office (NNWO) to foster discussions on federal research funding opportunities with faculty researchers.

NTU President Dr. Elmer Guy welcomed the GAO representatives, including Candice Wright, Director; Britney Tsao, Analyst-in-Charge; Megan Sussman, Analyst; and DeWayne Crank, Deputy Director from the NNWO. The GAO, an independent and nonpartisan agency, provides Congress and federal agencies with objective, fact-based insights to enhance government efficiency.

During the visit, Ms. Leah Brown and Micheryl Miller, Federal Grants and Contracts Manager, presented NTU’s institutional data and data-sharing practices. This session was followed by a faculty panel discussion at the Student Union Building, featuring Dr. Soundappan, Dr. Irene Ane-Anyangwe, Dr. Peter Romine, Dr. Roy Chowdhury, and Mr. Scott Halliday. The panelists shared insights on their research and projects during interviews with the GAO delegation.

The visit also included a guided campus tour led by Ms. Mallorie McKerry, Student Services Grant Manager. Guests explored key facilities such as the new Academic Building, the Science Building, the Trades Building, and the Center for Advanced Manufacturing. The tour concluded with a discussion with Dr. Guy in the Empowerment Building.

Additionally, a luncheon featured a presentation by Environmental Science student Randy Largo, titled Grant Funding and My Academic Experience.

The GAO is currently examining how federal agencies conduct outreach to enhance the participation and competitiveness of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) in federally funded research programs and initiatives.

