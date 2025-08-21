Next on Native Bidaské: Relentless Pursuit - Turning Data Into Justice

Details By Native StoryLab August 21, 2025

What happens when law enforcement fails to act? For Lydia Lerma, a Lipan Apache mother and data analyst, the answer was clear: take matters into her own hands. On this week’s Native Bidaské, airing Friday, August 22 at 12 p.m. ET, Lerma shares her powerful story of turning grief and outrage into action and building a movement to support others along the way.

Lerma’s journey began with tragedy. When her son was sexually abused, she confronted a justice system that seemed unwilling to intervene. But instead of giving up, she used the very tools of her profession, data analysis and investigation, to track down the perpetrator, Andrew Vanderwal.

Her persistence paid off. By uncovering a disturbing pattern of predation, Lerma forced authorities to take action.

In this episode, Lerma reminds us of the strength that comes from community, persistence, and refusing to be silenced. Her story is a call to action — not just to seek justice, but to build systems of care where survivors can thrive.

Hear more on Native Bidaské.

TUNE IN:

Date: Friday, August 22nd, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website