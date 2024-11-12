Students to Participate in the 5th Annual Southwest Native American Showcase

Details By Levi Rickert November 12, 2024

Sponsored by Google.org and Amazon, students from across the country, including 21 teams from Arizona and 14 teams from Oklahoma will participate in the 5th Annual Southwest Native American Showcase, taking place November 14-16, 2024, in Whiteriver, Arizona.

The event will also serve as a pathway to the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship, the world’s largest robotics competition.

This competition demonstrates, the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF) goal to strengthen its partnership with Native American tribes across the United States to bridge technological and educational gaps that persist in many Indigenous communities,

"We are honored to collaborate with Native Tribes to offer opportunities that not only enhance students' education but also respect and incorporate their cultural values," said Suzanne DePoe, a Grant Support Specialist at the REC Foundation and Citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz. "With our partners, the REC Foundation is offering the critical access and resources that help inspire these young minds to envision themselves as innovators and leaders within their communities and beyond."

The REC Foundation’s mission is to empower Indigenous students by providing access to advanced robotics and drone programming, inspiring them to become future leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Through its Indigenous Robotics initiative, RECF introduces students to robotics while integrating their rich cultural heritage, offering hands-on STEM learning opportunities that are both accessible and relevant. By equipping students with the skills needed for the future workforce, the REC Foundation is working to foster an equitable society where STEM education is inclusive and accessible to all.

To learn more about this initiative, visit this site.

