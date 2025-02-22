fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Smithsonian Launches Online Lesson That Investigates Long-Omitted Information on California’s History

Tags

Details
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian has launched a new digital lesson, California Native American Survival and Resilience During the Mission Period: A Source Investigation, offering a more comprehensive perspective on U.S. colonial history. This resource highlights Native American experiences and agency during the Spanish colonization and mission system era.
 

Developed in two editions, the lesson aligns with social studies, history, and English-language arts standards for grades 7–12 nationwide and for fourth grade in California. Through inquiry-based learning, students enhance critical thinking skills by analyzing and evaluating primary and secondary sources to answer the central question: How did Native people of California resist and persist in the face of extreme adversity?

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

Bridging classroom learning with the latest historical and archaeological scholarship, this lesson incorporates research and insights from Native scholars, cultural experts, and present-day citizens of California tribal nations affected by the mission system. Students gather evidence to explore how various forms of resistance and cultural persistence enabled Native communities to survive oppression, adapt, and continue thriving today.

This lesson is part of Native Knowledge 360°, an educational initiative that equips educators and students with richer, more accurate narratives about Indigenous history and culture. The platform offers a range of inquiry-based resources, including teacher materials and graphic organizers, all aligned with state and national learning standards. These resources support educators in rethinking curricula to incorporate deeper, more accurate understandings of Indigenous histories and contemporary experiences.

The lesson is now available online.

Lead funding for Native Knowledge 360° is provided by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, and Bonnie and Jere Broh-Kahn.

Major funding is contributed by Elizabeth Hunter Solomon, the Cherokee Nation, The Henry Luce Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Sterne Family, Booth Ferris Foundation, Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, The Nathan Cummings Foundation, Hermès, Deutsche Bank Americas Foundation, Lilly Endowment Inc., and the National Museum of the American Indian’s National Council.

Additional support comes from Macy’s, Con Edison, T.E.W. Foundation, William Lomax, Rodney Coenen, the Smithsonian Secretary, and the Smithsonian Seattle Regional Council.

More Stories Like This

Haskell Faculty Senate: "Trail of Broken Treaties" Continues with Firings
Support Tribal Colleges and Students: Please Call Your Elected Officials
Education Secretary Linda McMahon Invokes Indian Boarding Schools During Her Confirmation Proceedings
Haskell Board of Regents Requests Federal Exemption to Protect Mission Critical University Workforce

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?

Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. 

Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.

Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.

Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. 

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].