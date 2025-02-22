Smithsonian Launches Online Lesson That Investigates Long-Omitted Information on California’s History

Developed in two editions, the lesson aligns with social studies, history, and English-language arts standards for grades 7–12 nationwide and for fourth grade in California. Through inquiry-based learning, students enhance critical thinking skills by analyzing and evaluating primary and secondary sources to answer the central question: How did Native people of California resist and persist in the face of extreme adversity?

Bridging classroom learning with the latest historical and archaeological scholarship, this lesson incorporates research and insights from Native scholars, cultural experts, and present-day citizens of California tribal nations affected by the mission system. Students gather evidence to explore how various forms of resistance and cultural persistence enabled Native communities to survive oppression, adapt, and continue thriving today.

This lesson is part of Native Knowledge 360°, an educational initiative that equips educators and students with richer, more accurate narratives about Indigenous history and culture. The platform offers a range of inquiry-based resources, including teacher materials and graphic organizers, all aligned with state and national learning standards. These resources support educators in rethinking curricula to incorporate deeper, more accurate understandings of Indigenous histories and contemporary experiences.

The lesson is now available online.

