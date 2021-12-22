Scholarships to Apply for Over the Holiday Break

Details By Native News Online Staff December 22, 2021

If you're a student with some downtime during the holiday week, check out these opportunities from the Native American Journalism Association.

The NAJA-NYU Journalism Fall 2022 fellowship

Native American Journalists that are members of the Native American Journalism Association (NAJA) can apply for one of ten full-tuition scholarships at New York University’s Journalism school for fall of 2022.

Candidates will have the option to pick one of ten graduate journalism programs: from News & Documentary, to Science Health & Environment Reporting, to Cultural Reporting & Criticism.

The goal of the NYU Journalism-NAJA scholarship is to support an exceptional journalist who might not otherwise have the opportunity to earn a graduate journalism degree in one of our top-level NYU graduate journalism programs, according to NYU’s website.

Interested candidates must complete the regular NYU Journalism application. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis through Jan. 4, meaning early submissions are encouraged.

Applicants must show proof of membership in the Native American Journalism Association (NAJA) at the time of accepting the fellowship award, so they may wait to join NAJA until receiving the offer.

The NAJA-NBC News Summer Fellowship

The Native American Journalists Association is also partnering with Comcast NBCUniversal for the NBC News Summer Fellows Program.

The NBC News Summer Fellows Program will train Indigneous college juniors, seniors, or graduate students to embark on a summer-long fellowship in New York City. Fellows will work at one of the network’s many programs for the 10 week program. Fellows are paid $16.50 an hour for 40 hours a week, and must be an enrolled NAJA member to apply.

Applications can be filled out here, and require: an application form, a resume, a 200 word response to the questions “why you want to pursue a career in broadcast journalism and what you hope to gain from the internship experience?”, a school transcript and one letter of recommendation.

The fellowship begins June 6, 2022, though there is no clear deadline for applications.

