OPEN CALL for Forge Project Announces 2023 Fellowships

Details By Native News Online Staff January 06, 2023

Forge Project is seeking a 2023 cohort of six Indigenous individuals that represent a broad diversity of cultural practices, participatory research, organizing models, and geographical contexts that honor Indigenous pasts as well as build Native futures. Two of these Fellowships will be awarded to members of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians in recognition of the peoples whose homelands Forge Project is situated within and to encourage site-specific and relational projects.

The application will be live starting Friday, January 6, 2023 and applications are due Wednesday, February 15, 2023, by 11:59 PM EST.

Each Forge Project Fellow will receive a total of $25,000 toward their practice and will have full access to the Forge Project site, libraries, and lending collection of living Indigenous artists during a residency stay of up to three weeks.

The Forge Project space consists of two structures designed by Ai Weiwei in collaboration with HHF Architects. The larger of the two buildings consists of four equal-sized boxes, where Forge Project hosts its public programming, including special-topic talks with Fellows. Parallel to the main building is a Y-shaped building; the upper floor features a circular skylight that illuminates a central art gallery, and houses a fluid living and studio space for Fellows.

2023 Fellows will have the opportunity to present their work to the local Forge Project audience on site as well as a wider international audience via social media. Fellows will work one-on-one with Curator of Indigenous Programs & Community Engagement Sarah Biscarra Dilley (Northern Chumash) to develop public programming, to make connections and build contacts, and for mentorship or support during their stay.

Application & Eligibility

Interested individuals can learn more about the application and how to apply via Forge Project’s Submittable page. Applicants must be registered members of federally or state-recognized tribes to apply for the 2023 Forge Project Fellowship. The Stockbridge Munsee Community Fellows will have the additional requirement of applying with a specific project that furthers the initiatives of the Cultural Services Division. For full details, selection criteria, key dates and the link to apply, visit forgeproject.com/fellowship.

Informational webinar, Friday, January 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST

Applications are due Wednesday, February 15, 2023 by 11:59 PM EST

The 6 individuals will be announced in Spring 2023

About the Jury

The Forge Project Fellowship 2023 applications will be reviewed by a juried panel of six distinguished Native scholars, artists, writers, and former Fellows. The two Fellows from the Stockbridge Munsee Community will be selected in a parallel process by a separate juried panel of three Native experts in their fields including a former Fellow.

