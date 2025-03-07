NTU 12 th Annual Research Day Competition

Details By Native News Online Staff March 07, 2025

On March 6, 2025, the University hosted its Twelfth Annual Research Day competition, providing students from diverse disciplines with a platform to showcase their innovative research. The event awarded cash prizes to the top three projects, recognizing outstanding contributions to various fields of study.

First place was awarded to NTU students Cajaun Cleveland, Jennifer Morgan, and Jacob Largo for their groundbreaking project, "Incorporating Diné Bizaad into a Dataset Format for Machine Learning & AI." Their research highlighted the decline of Diné Bizaad, the Navajo language, within the Navajo Nation and proposed a technological solution to help preserve it. By compiling a dataset of conversational Diné Bizaad terms, words, and subjects into a machine-readable format, their work lays the foundation for language learning applications, translation tools, and other digital resources that can revitalize Navajo linguistic heritage.

Second place was shared by two teams. The first team—NTU Chinle students Syerra Wartz, Eugenia Bia, and Tierra Francis—presented their project, "Building Economic Development Strategies to Raise Income and Standard of Living for Chinle, AZ." Their research examined Chinle’s natural resources, demographics, and socioeconomic conditions to develop tailored economic growth strategies. Through a detailed SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis, they identified key development goals, emphasizing the need for strong local leadership and community engagement to drive sustainable progress.

The second second-place team, Brandon Yonnie and Daniel Moore, conducted an insightful study titled "Robotics in Education: Teaching the Next Generation." Their research explored the use of robots as interactive learning tools in classrooms, particularly in STEM education across the Navajo Nation. By integrating robotics into curricula, their approach fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration. Their work highlights how hands-on engagement with coding, computational thinking, and digital literacy can better prepare students for careers in technology-driven fields.

Third place was awarded to Avery Begay for the biological research project, "Exploring the Biodiversity of Endophytic Fungi: A Possible Source of Pinyon Decline." This study focused on endophytic fungi—microbes that live within plant tissues without causing harm. Using molecular biology techniques, Begay successfully identified the mycobiome present in the bark of pinyon trees, providing valuable insights into potential factors contributing to their decline.

This year's Research Day featured 15 projects from NTU’s environmental science, engineering, and biology programs. Five university officials judged the presentations based on analytical depth, impact, and organization. The event offered students an opportunity to discuss their findings, exchange ideas, and gain recognition for their contributions to academia and their communities.

Dr. Casmir Agbaraji stated, "The students are growing into empowered individuals, especially

through the insights their coaches and knowledgeable scholars provided! This opportunity

allows us to embrace Indigenous knowledge from around the world. Be sure to apply these

valuable lessons in your lives—together, we can make a meaningful difference!"

