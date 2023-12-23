Northeastern State University Partners with Soon-to-Close Bacone College to Provide Seamless Transfer for Students

Details By Native News Online Staff December 23, 2023

Bacone College that has a student body of 65 percent Native Americans will suspend its Spring 2024 semester because of financial difficulties. To assist students to avoid an interruption in their educational journeys, Northeastern State University (NSU), located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is offering a seamless transfer of credits for Bacone College students.

This collaborative effort, rooted in the rich heritage of both institutions, underscores their unwavering commitment to student success and the sustainable development of their diverse communities.

“Northeastern is proud to be able to work with our partners at Bacone College to welcome these students into the RiverHawk family during this difficult time,” NSU President Rodney Hanley said. “Our commitment to their success began the moment we were made aware of the situation. We are determined that these students will not only achieve their education dreams but also flourish while doing so.”

Dr. Rebecca Truelove, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Bacone College, acknowledged the regrettable decision to suspend classes and emphasized Bacone's focus on restructuring and rebuilding. She expressed gratitude for Northeastern State University's support during the enrollment process.

To help with the process, NSU officials are eliminating barriers in the admission process, including waiving application fees. The NSU advising team is actively engaging with Bacone students through Zoom meetings to identify and secure classes within their academic sequence.

“I am thankful that through this partnership Northeastern can provide a seamless option for students to stay on track to achieve their educational goals—close to home and with an institution that knows firsthand the sacrifices they and their families have made to get to this point,” Dr. Carla Swearingen, NSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, said.

Renowned for its leadership in American Indian education since 1851, NSU offers Native students a supportive environment that honors their cultural heritage. Bacone transfers can benefit from a range of resources and programs offered by the NSU Center for Tribal Studies, over 80 student organizations, and the opportunity to apply for various scholarships.

