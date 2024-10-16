Navajo Nation Council advocates for Navajo students and families at ﻿New Mexico Government to Government Indian Education Summit

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 16, 2024

On Wednesday, Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty made a compelling plea for adequate funding for Navajo students during the New Mexico Government to Government Indian Education Summit, emphasizing a student count-based formula.

This annual summit addresses critical issues affecting Indigenous education and serves as a vital platform for New Mexico tribes to highlight the urgent educational needs of Native American students statewide.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

During the event, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sought input and recommendations from tribal leaders on various topics, including the educational funding distribution formula, literacy initiatives, special education, the state’s Indian Education Act, and other important educational matters.

Speaker Curley advocated strongly for a funding formula based on student count, which would increase funding for each Navajo student in New Mexico. State officials noted there are over 26,000 Navajo students in the state, compared to more than 10,000 from all other tribes combined.

“The Navajo Nation has many students across New Mexico and the funding formula should reflect that. A student count funded formula is critical to providing Navajo students with the resources they need to effectively excel in school. This helps create equity in funding by addressing the unique needs based on student enrollment. Our precious children already face many challenges in many ways. We will continue to work with the state to ensure our students have more resources,” Speaker Curley said.

Last year, the state legislature considered a bill to establish an Indian Education Trust Fund to help meet the state’s obligations to Navajo students.

“The future of our children depends on the investments we make in their education today,” Delegate Crotty said. “Our Navajo students deserve the same opportunities and resources as every other student in New Mexico. It’s time we come together to ensure that every Navajo child can succeed.”

She also called for consultations between the Navajo Nation and the state’s Public Education Department to review the annual state accountability plan under the Every Student Succeeds Act. This collaboration would help the Navajo Nation set priorities at the state level and ensure proper advocacy for Navajo student representation.

The 25th Navajo Nation Council will continue to urge state legislators, educators, and stakeholders to prioritize Navajo students in future funding decisions, aiming to bridge the achievement gap and secure a brighter future for Indigenous youth.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter