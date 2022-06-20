Native American Journalism Fellows Announced

- Details
- By Neely Bardwell
-
Seven students have been selected by the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) to participate in the Native American Journalism Fellowship (NAJF). Each of these students are currently enrolled in colleges and universities across the country.
This 2022 class of fellows will be able to participate in a virtual curriculum while also receiving three hours of college credit through their respective universities. There are five mentors that the students will work closely with throughout the duration of this fellowship. Each of these five mentors represent four different branches of journalism: broadcast, radio, print, and digital media.
Students will get to pitch stories to news outlets and also get the opportunity to participate in the National Native Media Conference where they will be able to meet and network with other Indigenous journalists.
The 2022 NAJF Class
Lyric Aquino (Tewa) - New York University
Grace Benally (Navajo) - Arizona State University
Valentin Contreras (Pala Band of Mission Indians and IIPAY Nation of Santa Ysabel)
California State University
Carrie Lynn Johnson (Chickasaw and Pawnee) - Austin College
McKayla Lee (Navajo) - University of Montana
Lindsay McCoy (Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa) - Michigan State University
Priscilla Wolf (Cree) - University of Regina
More Stories Like ThisA Tour Around Haskell and an Engaging Visit With Rep. Christina Haswood
Ojibwe educator, Illinois Native organization granted $50,000 to further social justice work
American Indian College Fund Plans Virtual Conference for Native Students, Educators
It’s graduation season. That inevitably means Native students will be facing resistance for wearing cultural regalia at ceremonies.