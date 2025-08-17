California Legislative Native American Caucus Hosting Return from Recess Events This Week

The California Legislative Native American Caucus announced its return from recess events for this coming week:

MONDAY, AUGUST 18, 2025 Native American Caucus Floor Ceremony

First day back from recess, on Monday, August 18, 2025, the Native American Caucus Floor Ceremony will take place at 1:00 PM in the Assembly Chambers. Gallery Seating is limited, please RSVP to Linda Sacks at [email protected].

MONDAY, AUGUST 18, 2025 Indian Cultural Awareness Event

Later on Monday evening, the annual Indian Cultural Awareness Event begins at 5:00 PM at the Native American Monument followed by the reception at Cafeteria 15L. The Honorees will speak and share culture. Food & drinks will be provided. This is an RSVP event. Please RSVP to Linda Sacks at [email protected].

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025 Select Committee on Native American Affairs with Joint Legislative Audit Committee

On Tuesday, August 19th, at 9:00 AM the annual NAGPRA review with the Select Committee on Native American Affairs will be held in Sacramento at the Capitol Swing Space Room 1100. Flyer Attached. All are welcome to attend and it will be live streamed on the Assembly website or you may find the link on Assemblymember James C. Ramos’s Facebook page. Flyer Attached.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025 Documentary: MAARA’YAM: The YUHAAVIATAM Story

On Tuesday, August 19th at 5:00 PM, there will be a reception and private screening of the Documentary: MAARA’YAM: The YUHAAVIATAM Story at Crest Theater on K St. This is an educational event provided in partnership with Yuhaaviatam of the San Manuel Nation (formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians). This is a free event for all state agency staff, tribal liaisons, commissions, and tribal communities and their citizens. Food and Drinks will be provided at the reception. This is an RSVP event with a limited capacity.

Please RSVP to Linda Sacks at [email protected] or “reply all” to this email. You must use your email in order to acquire a ticket to this private screening. One ticket per email.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 Select Committee on Native American Affairs: Tribal Education

On Tuesday at Table Mountain the Select Committee on Native American Affairs: Tribal Education will start at 9:00 AM. All are welcome to attend. This event will be live streamed on the Assembly website or you may find the link on Assemblymember James C. Ramos’s Facebook page.

