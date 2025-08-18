Monday Morning: (August 18, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 18, 2025

Summer is a busy season filled with activity. Whether attending traditional ceremonies, taking part in powwows, or spending time with relatives and friends, our days are full and meaningful.

Here are three stories you may have missed this weekend:

President Trump Meets with Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite

Late last month, President Donald J. Trump held a historic summit with the Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite, weeks after the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe announced they would be formally nominating President Trump for the honor of the Nobel Peace Prize.

An article advocating for greater economic cooperation between America’s Indian tribes and the U.S. government by Chairman Pierite reportedly caught the attention of President Trump earlier this year, prompting the summit. During their meeting, President Trump and Chairman Pierite discussed the unique position of Indian sovereignty and authority over tribal lands, and how to capitalize on the opportunity for the mutual benefit of the tribes and the American people.

Read Article

U.S. Department of Justice Issues New Guidance for Radiaton Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) Applicants

The U.S. Department of Justice has released updated guidance for individuals intending to apply for compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), a federal program that offers financial support to those affected by radiation exposure related to nuclear weapons development. T

his includes thousands of former Navajo uranium miners, downwinders, and other impacted individuals. The RECA extension was included in the reconciliation bill passed by Congress in July, following strong advocacy from the 25th Navajo Nation Council.

Originally enacted in 1990, RECA was created to compensate people who developed illnesses due to exposure from the U.S. government’s nuclear weapons activities. Many Navajo workers were directly involved in uranium mining and milling that supported this effort. The program had expired in June 2024 but has now been reinstated with important updates.

Read Article

Federal Judge Clears Way for Oak Flat Land Transfer, Despite Apache Sacred Site and Environmental Concerns

In a 94-page decision released on Friday, August 15, a federal judge in Arizona rejected the most recent attempt by the San Carlos Apache Tribe, environmental groups, and other plaintiffs to block the federal government from transferring land from the U.S. Forest Service to Resolution Copper.

The land commonly known as Oak Flat is known to the Apache as Chi’chil Bildagoteel—a sacred site to tribal members, known for its ancient oak groves and traditional plants that are vital to Apache religious practices.

Federal District Court Judge Dominic W. Lanza recognized that the planned copper mine would destroy one of the Apache people's most sacred sites, pose serious environmental risks, and consume vast amounts of water amid Arizona’s ongoing historic drought.

However, he concluded that the plaintiffs had not presented a strong enough legal case to warrant halting the project.

Read Article

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher