NAJA, New York University Announce Full-Tuition Journalism Scholarship

Details By Native News Online Staff December 23, 2020

The New York University Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute is offering a new full-tuition scholarship to a Native American Journalism Association (NAJA) member admitted to one of the ten NYU journalism graduate programs in fall 2021.

The scholarship is worth more than $70,000.

The goal of the NYU Journalism-NAJA scholarship is to support a journalist who might not otherwise have the opportunity to earn a graduate journalism degree in one of the school’s top-level NYU graduate journalism programs.

Interested candidates only need to complete the regular NYU Journalism application.

Proof of NAJA membership must be submitted at the time of accepting the fellowship award. Applicants may join NAJA upon receiving the offer. Membership in NAJA is open to individuals of all racial backgrounds, and the scholarship is as well.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 10, 2021. Some flexibility is available with the deadline and interested candidates should contact NYU with any extension requests.

Learn more about the scholarship here.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff