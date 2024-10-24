Museum of the Southeast American Indian to host 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium

The Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke will host the 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium titled Fighting for Native America – Lumbee, Coharie & Waccamaw-Siouan in the American Revolution. The event is scheduled for November 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at Upchurch Auditorium in James A. Thomas Hall. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend.

The symposium will delve into the complex histories of Indigenous involvement in the American Revolution, covering topics such as Native American politics, military service, loyalty to the British Crown, and relationships with Scottish Tories. Attendees will hear from historians, experts, and community members discussing these multifaceted histories. Additionally, there will be an oral history booth for participants to share and record their own stories.