Meet the 2025 Tribal Agriculture Fellows

Sydnie Marquez (Native Hawai’ian)

Sydnie Marquez is a senior at Kohala High School on Hawaiʻi Island, where growing up between the mountains and the ocean has shaped her deep respect for the land. She plans to study Environmental Science and Environmental Engineering, with her top college choices being the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the University of Washington in Seattle. Being raised in Kohala taught her the importance of living sustainably—only taking what’s needed, giving back to the ʻāina, and thinking ahead for future generations. With Hawaiʻi now importing most of its food, she hopes to help bring back traditional farming systems and guide the state toward a more self-sufficient future rooted in ancestral knowledge.

Her connection to agriculture runs deep—her great-great-grandparents worked at the old sugar plantation mill in Kohala, and her grandparents were part of the same FFA chapter exactly 40 years before she joined. This year, she served as chapter vice president, helping lead projects focused on native Hawaiian species, conservation, and sustainable farming. Through FFA, she’s reconnected with Hawaiian traditions like making lei poʻo and preparing imu, blending culture with agriscience.

“I believe that agriculture has the power to heal our relationship with the land, strengthen our cultural identity, and build a more sustainable future for all. I am committed to serving my community and ensuring that the ʻāina thrives for generations to come.”

Sydnie hopes to use what she learns in college to return home and support her community—and the land that has always supported her.