Linda LeGarde Grover Named the 2025 "TCJ Student" Guest Editor

Details By Native News Online Staff October 29, 2024

TCJ Student is excited to announce that renowned author Linda LeGarde Grover (Bois Forte of Ojibwe), professor emeritus of American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth, will serve as guest editor for its 2025 edition. She joins a distinguished group of writers, poets, and artists who have previously contributed as guest editors or essayists for TCJ Student, including N. Scott Momaday, Luci Tapahonso, Daniel H. Wilson, Tommy Orange, Tiffany Midge, Gwen Westerman, Kelli Jo Ford, and Richard Van Camp.

In her acceptance of the guest editorship, Grover expressed her enthusiasm: “Boozhoo aniin, writer relatives! Your work is vital to our shared story, and I look forward to reading your submissions for the 2025 edition of TCJ Student.”

Linda LeGarde Grover is a celebrated author of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Her latest works include the novel A Song Over Miskwaa Rapids and the mixed-genre memoir Gichigami Hearts: Stories and Histories from Misaabekong. Other notable titles include The Road Back to Sweetgrass, which won the Wordcraft Circle of Native Writers and Storytellers Fiction Award and the Native Writers Circle of the Americas First Book Award; The Dance Boots, honored with the Flannery O’Connor Award and the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize; The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives, recipient of the Red Mountain Press Editor’s Award and the Northeastern Minnesota Book Award for Poetry; Onigamiising: Seasons of an Ojibwe Year, which garnered the Minnesota Book Award for Memoir and Creative Nonfiction and the Northeastern Minnesota Book Award; and the novel In the Night of Memory, awarded the Northeastern Minnesota Book Award. Last year, Grover served as the guest editor and curator for The Thunderbird Review, the annual anthology of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

“It is a tremendous honor to have such an esteemed author as Linda LeGarde Grover as our guest editor for TCJ Student,” said Bradley Shreve, editor of Tribal College Journal. “This presents an incredible opportunity for tribal college students from across Indian Country to have their creative works read by one of our foremost writers. Miigwech to Linda for her continued support of tribal college student writing!”

TCJ Student is currently seeking short stories, poetry, memoirs, artwork, and short films from tribal college students for their 2025 contest. Over $1,000 in prizes will be awarded, and the winning entries will be published in the 2025 edition of TCJ Student and online at TCJStudent.org. The deadline for writing submissions is February 7, 2025, and for art and film submissions, it’s March 14, 2025.

