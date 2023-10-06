Institute of American Indian Arts Wins "Tried & True" Piñon Award

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 06, 2023

The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) will be honored onTuesday, October 10, 2023 at the 37th Annual Piñon Awards Ceremony at La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

This past summer, IAIA was presented “Tried & True” Award by the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

“The Tried & True Award honors an organization that has served the community for over a decade with consistent and high-quality programs, services, and opportunities despite changes in the external environment,” shared the Santa Fe Community Foundation in their announcement. “A beacon of excellence in Indigenous academics, the Institute of American Indian Arts has empowered creativity and leadership in Native arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning, and outreach since 1962.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“I express gratitude to the Santa Fe Community Foundation Board of Directors and staff for the honor of receiving this year’s Tried & True Piñon Award. We are delighted with the acknowledgement that our college and museum are essential contributors to Santa Fe Community’s vibrant nonprofit sector. This award represents a tribute to IAIA’s board of trustees, faculty, staff, and especially our students and alumni,” IAIA President Dr. Robert Martin (Cherokee Nation) said.

As part of the recognition, IAIA will receive $5,000 in unrestricted funds from the Santa Fe Community Foundation with underwriting support from Enterprise Bank & Trust. IAIA was selected as an awardee from over 60-plus organizations nominated by 90 people.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.santafecf.org.

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter