Haskell Board of Regents Requests Federal Exemption to Protect Mission Critical University Workforce

Details By Native News Online Staff February 20, 2025

The Haskell Board of Regents has submitted a has submitted a formal waiver request to the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), seeking an exemption under Executive Order 14210, Section 3(c), which allows for waivers for positions performing legally required functions.

The request comes on the heels of last Friday’s termination of 35 probationary employees–or almost 23 percent of the total staff–at Haskell Indian Nations University.

“These employees are mission-critical personnel responsible for delivering legally mandated educational services to Tribal Nations” Dalton Henry, President of the Haskell Board of Regents said in a press release.

Haskell Indian Nations University was founded in accordance with the federal government’s treaty, trust, and statutory responsibilities to American Indians and Alaska Natives. Through legislation such as the Snyder Act (25 U.S.C. § 13) and the Indian Self-Determination and Educational Assistance Act (1975), Congress has mandated the delivery of educational services to Tribal Nations.

The university’s faculty and staff play a crucial role in fulfilling these legal commitments, and their positions must be safeguarded against arbitrary reductions.

“The federal government has a duty to uphold its commitments,” stated President Henry. “Haskell is not discretionary; it is a legal obligation. These workforce cuts are undermining treaty and trust obligations, and we urge immediate action to restore critical staffing levels.”

The press release said Despite the workforce reductions, Haskell Indian Nations University remains open, assuming no further changes in staff levels. The Board has received assurances that:

Pell Grants for students will be distributed as normal.

Classes will continue as faculty adjust to fill instructional needs.

Graduation for both two-year and four-year programs will proceed as scheduled on May 9, 2025.

