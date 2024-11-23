GVSU’s “Indigi-Fest” Emphasized Sovereignty andCulture During Native American Heritage Month Celebration

Details By Levi Rickert November 23, 2024

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Mike Medawis, language coordinator at Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, told an audience of students and faculty at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) that tribal languages are in a state of emergency. He added if we do not act they may become extinct.

Medawis spoke at GVSU on Wednesday for the “Indigi-Fest: All About Sovereignty” that was part of the university’s Native American Heritage Month celebration.

“If we lose our language, we will have done what the government failed to do for centuries, to eradicate our language and our way of life as the Creator meant for us,” Medawis, who is Potawatomi, Odawa, and Ho-Chunk. “Our ceremonies are dependent on the use of our language today. Some of our people are confused and have no identity because they do not know our language.”

Mike Medawis (Potawatomi) stresses the importance of tribal language revitalization. (Photo/Cory Morse for GVSU)

GVSU’s Indigi-Fest was a day-long event that provided university faculty and students an opportunity to learn about Native American culture, including language preservation that Medawis addressed.

Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi (Gun Lake Tribe) Councilor Ed Pigeon kicked off the day with a presentation on tribal governance utilizing tribal sovereignty.

Other topics included presentations on food sovereignty, decolonizing social work and education, Anishinaabemowin Language, an introduction to powwow, and we finish with a movie and panel discussion on the movie, Two-Spirit Powwow by Rick Bacigalupi.

“The day was filled with learning about Anishinaabe culture and ways of being, allowing for students, faculty, and staff to fully engage with our community’s traditional knowledge keepers. Our NASA and Mno’Chigewin students pulled together to create this inclusive space where all felt comfortable to be, we tried to create that welcoming feeling that I get when I’m in community, Belinda (Lin) Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), GVSU’s senior advisor on Native American Affairs and assistant director of Office of Multicultural Affairs, said.



Before the movie was shown, there was a powwow demonstration which highlighted the different styles of dance seen at powwows including Men’s and Women’s Traditional, Fancy Shawl, and Jingle.

Each of the four dancers representing the different styles of dance spoke about what powwow meant to them and explained that hundreds of hours and dollars go into each regalia. Oftentimes, each dancer’s regalia represents what community they come from and represent.

Photos by Cory Morse for Grand Valley State University. Neely Bardwell contributed to this article.

