Deb Haaland Concludes “Lift Up New Mexico Tour” with Albuquerque Campaign Office Opening

Details By Levi Rickert August 13, 2025

Native Vote. On Monday, Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and current candidate for governor of New Mexico, concluded her “Lift Up New Mexico Tour” by meeting with voters at the grand opening of her campaign’s Albuquerque office. Over the course of the 15-stop tour, Haaland met with residents in rural communities to hear their concerns about the rising cost of living—from housing to everyday essentials like a cup of coffee.

“So many New Mexicans have welcomed me into their towns over these last few months, and today I was excited to welcome them into my campaign headquarters. I’m excited to be opening our doors to the campaign’s Albuquerque office and continue to hear from voters about the issues that matter most to them. This campaign has always and will continue to be about working with New Mexicans against a broken system and expanding opportunities for every person in our state,” Haaland said.

The event drew dozens of supporters who came to share their hopes for New Mexico’s future. Attendees engaged in conversations about the key challenges facing the state, including healthcare, education, and public safety. Representative Melanie Stansbury (NM-01) also joined the gathering and voiced her strong support for Haaland’s candidacy.

In just six months since launching her campaign, Haaland has traveled to all 33 counties in New Mexico, engaging directly with thousands of residents and gathering input to help shape her vision for the state.

“Deb Haaland has never shied away from a fight. From her time in Congress to her work as Secretary of the Interior, she’s fought for our lands, our waters, our communities, and our families. Her heart is in it for New Mexico, and her extensive leadership experience that our state deserves in the governor’s office,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

The opening of the Albuquerque office caps off an energetic first phase of Haaland’s campaign, which has included securing nearly 100 endorsements. Supporters include U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, Representatives Melanie Stansbury, Gabe Vasquez, and Teresa Leger Fernández, along with major organizations such as Common Defense and Conservation Voters of New Mexico.

