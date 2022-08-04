Full Tuition Native American Basketball Invitational Scholarship Offered at University of Phoenix

Details By Neely Bardwell August 04, 2022

The University of Phoenix has announced a scholarship for Native students, in collaboration with the Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI).

The NABI Foundation Ernest L. Stevens, Jr. – University of Phoenix Scholarship offers full-tuition coverage to any Native student that participated in NABI between the years 2003 and 2022. The scholarship is named after NABI’s current chairman Ernie Stevens Jr., who has been actively involved with NABI since 2003 when it was created. He is also a University of Phoenix alumni.

"While earning my master’s in management degree at the University of Phoenix, the Tribal Specialists were invaluable with support and provided resources that helped me stay engaged and on track for graduation," Stevens said in a statement. "I am honored that the scholarship will offer the opportunity for other tribal students to pursue their educational goals."

The NABI is an annual basketball invitational that features teams of both boys and girls (ages 14-19) from tribal communities across the country. This invitational is the largest national premiere all Native basketball tournament, reaching over 1300 Native students during their NABI week.

This is the first year that the scholarship is being offered, and there will be only one recipient. The scholarship can be used for someone pursuing either a bachelors or masters degree from the University of Phoenix.

The deadline to apply is October 31, 2022.

