Essay Contest Open to Youth Ages 10-19; $5,000 Prize

John F. Tinker Foundation is offering an opportunity for students to win money through a National Essay Contest.

The contest is open to all youth, ages 10-19. First place prize is $5,000. Essays are due by midnight, August 10, 2022, and the winners will be announced in September. The contest is meant to draw attention to the foundation’s upcoming Fall Symposium on Student Rights.

The essays can be focused around a broad range of topics. Students can either pick from these three topics:

What do peace and freedom mean in today’s world? What does freedom of speech mean to you? Can freedom of expression help us build a better world?

Students can also choose to write about these three issues:

How can the people of the world help to bring focus on the problems that we face? How can we communicate with each other in eays that help depolarize the sources of social conflict? How can economic justice and the conflict between the rich and the poor be adequately addressed?

If none of those questions seem appealing, students can also pick any topic of their interest and convince the essay judges that their topic is important and that the judges should care about it.

The goal is to have their essays that are centered around the topic of their choosing, either from the list or from the open topic, refer to universal values of Peace, Freedom, and Justice.

To learn more or enter the contest, visit https://www.johnftinkerfoundation.org/essay.php

