Dr. Cheryl Crazy Bull Receives Bank of America Business Social Equality Award

Tags

Dr. Cheryl Crazy Bull (Sicangu Lakota Nation) and president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, was recognized by the Bank of America as a Neighborhood Business Social Equality Awardee. She was one of six leaders in the United States by the bank for working to strengthen social equality and economic development.

“It is an honor to be recognized along with other activists who build community and opportunity through race and equity work,” Crazy Bull said. “When I am recognized for my equity work, I am reminded that my ancestors valued commitment to transforming education systems that were deliberately designed to eliminate identity and destroy our ways of living. The prayers and dreams of my ancestors give me the strength to work for that transformation for our students today and for future generations.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

As part of the award, each awardee is given the opportunity to select a nonprofit of their choice to direct a $200,000 grant. Crazy Bull chose The American Indian College Fund.

This is not the first time Crazy Bull has been honored. In 2015, she was listed on the 50 most influential people in Indian Country by Indian Country Today magazine in 2015; being one of two American Indian women leaders honored by National Indian Women’s “Supporting Each Other” group in 2017; and a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Native American Finance Officers Association in 2019.

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter