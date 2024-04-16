Chumash Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program Grant Application Deadline is April 30

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation continues to welcome grant applications for its Technology in Schools Program, aimed at supporting Santa Barbara County schools in enhancing classroom technology for students.

Applications for the 2024-2025 school year are open until April 30, 2024, and must be submitted through the website www.chumash.gov/foundation.

This initiative enables school administrators and faculty in Santa Barbara County to seek funding for specific technology projects. Grants cover expenses such as hardware purchases, infrastructure upgrades, incorporation of high-tech resources, and curriculum enrichment.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Technology in Schools Program has awarded over $430,000 in grants to local schools.

Recipients of the program's latest grants for the 2023-2024 school year include Cabrillo High School, which received $10,000 for a Neptune Systems monitoring system for a proposed reef exhibit; Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, awarded $15,000 for 50 new Google Chromebooks; Carpinteria High School, granted $14,500 for various technology upgrades; Lompoc High School, allocated $10,848 for lighting system enhancements; Dunn School, provided $15,000 for library renovation into a multimedia center; and La Honda STEAM Academy, granted $2,000 for a paperless classroom project.

In 2015, proceeds from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' annual charity golf tournament were directed towards technology grants for four local schools, inspiring the establishment of the Technology in Schools Program.

For further details and application access, visit www.chumash.gov/foundation or call 805-688-7997.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has a longstanding tradition of philanthropy, having donated over $30 million to numerous community groups, organizations, and schools locally and nationwide.