Chickasaw Nation Breaks Ground for Child Development Center in Ada, Okla.

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 09, 2023

Joined by tribal officials, educators, and students, Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby on Friday, September 8, led groundbreaking ceremonies for a project which will expand vital childcare services in the tribal community.

The new Chickasaw Nation Child Development Center in Ada, Okla. represents a crucial investment in early childhood education for the children and families of the Ada community, Gov, Anoatubby said.

“This new facility is another way in which we are continually working to meet our mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people. This is a celebration of another step in our decades-long investment in our youth and families here in the Ada area and throughout the Chickasaw Nation,” Gov. Anoatubby said.





Enjoying Native News Coverage? Make A Donation Here $25 $50 $100

The Chickasaw Nation Child Development Center cares for children from 6 weeks to 4 years, offering a positive, nurturing environment at facilities in Ada and Ardmore, Okla.

The new Chickasaw Nation Child Development Center will be nearly 19,000 square-feet, decorated with river themed interior corridors, whimsical storefronts, and characters to create an exciting environment that sparks imagination and supports early learning.

The new facility features eight classrooms, two indoor play areas, an aerobics room, a teacher workroom and breakroom, a first aide room, laundry rooms, a commercial kitchen, and two storm shelter areas.

The exterior will include two age-specific playgrounds and covered parking for parent drop off and pick up.



“We believe this facility will serve to provide our children and families in this area a place to learn and grow in a fun and exciting environment,” Governor Anoatubby said.

The Chickasaw Nation has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, which is reflected in the many new facilities and services offered at the Chickasaw Nation Ada South Campus, including the medical center.

Exceptional early childhood teachers and dedicated staff focus on the overall development of the children as well as developing healthy interaction skills through positive learning environments that encourage discovery.



“We know that education, nurturing and support is vitally important early in a child’s life. This year-round program is committed to making long-term positive differences in the lives of our children,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “We also partner with families and caregivers throughout our children’s earliest milestones because we understand the importance of all those who have a hand in the upbringing of our children."



Chickasaw culture and language are incorporated in the facility’s design and the curriculum. Nutrition, physical activity and early detection screenings for hearing, vision, dental and overall development add health and wellness components.

Chickasaw Nation Child Development Centers are also planned for the communities of Tishomingo and Purcell, Okla.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter