American Indian College Fund Received $300,000 Grant from CoBank to Support Native College Students

The American Indian College Fund has received a $300,000 grant from CoBank to provide scholarships to American Indian and Alaska Native students over the next three years. The grant will provide $100,000 per year for 20 students scholarships in the amount of $4,500.

All Native students are eligible to apply for consideration, however preference will be given to those studying banking, finance, and agriculture. Scholarship recipients who continue to meet program requirements can reapply for funding each year.

"CoBank is honored to partner with the College Fund to provide scholarships to deserving students. Higher education plays a vital role in securing a prosperous future for individuals, families, and communities throughout the country – especially in rural America. We are excited about this new relationship and the opportunity to support underserved Native American students," said Tom Halverson, CoBank's president and CEO.

College Fund President and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull said, "On behalf of the College Fund, I want to thank CoBank for this wonderful partnership that will help students obtain degrees that are so important to the financial well-being of our communities and the important relationship that we have with the land and its resources."

