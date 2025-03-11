American Indian College Fund Names Carla Sineway, President of Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College as 2024-2025 Tribal College & University President Honoree of the Year

Details By Native News Online Staff March 11, 2025

The American Indian College Fund has named Carla Sineway, President of Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College (SCTC), as its 2024-2025 Tribal College President Honoree of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on the tribal college movement.

A proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, Sineway has spent most of her life in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. She has worked for the Tribe for nearly 40 years, beginning as a councilor trainee when the Indian Child Welfare Act was first enacted. Her journey to becoming a Tribal College (TCU) president was neither direct nor expected. While she had a largely positive childhood, challenges at home, including a stepfather’s struggle with alcoholism, made her eager for independence. She and two close friends planned to attend college together, but with no guidance on applications, financial aid, or class registration, they faced significant hurdles.

Despite these challenges, Sineway was accepted to Central Michigan University (CMU). However, she lacked strong support from both her family and the university. Her mother, wanting to be supportive but unfamiliar with the process, encouraged her to pursue nursing, a common career choice for women at the time. Unprepared for campus life and realizing that nursing wasn’t her calling, she considered a career in law enforcement. She later married, had children, and returned to school while working in her first social work position for the Tribe.

Still unsure of her ultimate career path, Sineway accumulated 265 credits before earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in psychology from CMU. She then pursued a master’s degree in counseling. Her transition into education came when she applied for the position of Education Director for the Tribe. At the time, several men had failed in the role, and one even questioned her ability to succeed where others had not. This challenge motivated Sineway to prove herself. She not only excelled in the role but also returned to school once more, earning a master’s degree in education from Capella University.

As Education Director, Sineway expanded the Tribe’s preschool program into a comprehensive educational system, including a middle school, an alternative school, adult education, and leadership programs. The Department of Education also took on broader community roles, such as running the tribal newspaper, maintaining a library, and managing an afterschool gym program. From these efforts, SCTC was born.

Initially, the Tribe partnered with Bay Mills Community College (BMCC) to offer classes in Mount Pleasant, but when BMCC could no longer support the program, the Tribe decided to establish its own college. Inspired by visits to other TCUs, the Tribe saw the potential to create something of its own. SCTC was officially chartered in 2000. In 2002, the first college president asked Sineway to serve as the Dean of Students and Curriculum. Over the years, multiple college presidents came and went, and she frequently stepped in as interim president. Eventually, her husband and sons encouraged her to apply for the position permanently. Though she had initial doubts, they reminded her she was already doing the job. Once officially appointed, she rebuilt the institution from a staff of three to a team of 20 full-time and 30 part-time employees.

Sineway fondly recalls her time as Dean of Students and Curriculum as the most fulfilling role she has ever held, allowing her to deeply engage with both students and faculty. She values the excitement of new beginnings, where ideas flow freely and collaboration thrives. As president, she continues to foster a supportive environment, recognizing the strengths of others and helping them grow.

Graduation day remains Sineway’s favorite time of the year. Seeing students cross the stage, knowing the obstacles they have overcome, reinforces her belief in the importance of TCU education. She emphasizes that TCUs provide opportunities for students who might otherwise never have pursued higher education.

“It should be a choice… A lot of people want to make it but are afraid. TCUs are here to support them through the journey and let them know we’ve been there too.” Sineway says.

Beyond the college, Sineway has provided the kind of support she lacked in her own youth, raising her sons and two nieces with an expectation of pursuing higher education. She encouraged them to explore their options and find a path that made them happy, understanding that while college isn’t for everyone, opportunities should always be available.

She considers the SCTC staff her extended family, noting that their encouragement was instrumental in her own academic and professional journey. TCU staff members are dedicated not only to higher education but also to fostering a sense of community. In uncertain political times, Sineway remains confident in the resilience of her team.

“We made it through COVID and will make it through this,” she says. “We always do. Being supportive to one another is really important.”

As a leader, Sineway continues to uplift her faculty, staff, and students, guiding them toward growth and success, no matter the challenges ahead.

