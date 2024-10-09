American Indian College Fund Launches Virtual Learning Series to Tribal College Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Students

October 09, 2024

The American Indian College Fund is launching a new virtual learning series in collaboration with two of its programs, Ihduwiyayapi: Advancing Indigenous Early Childhood Education and Wounspekiya Unspewicakiyapi Native Teacher Education. The series, titled Dreaming Beyond the Classroom, will begin on October 22 and is designed for early childhood educators as well as elementary and secondary teacher candidates in Indigenous communities. This 5-part series is specifically aimed at supporting new teachers and students at tribal colleges and universities who are preparing to become educators within their communities.

The series will offer an online platform with resources, motivational speakers, and professional development tools to help new teachers build their skills. Participants will receive a gift card for attending, with opportunities to win additional prizes for attending multiple sessions.

Running from October 2024 through April 2025, the sessions will cover topics such as classroom management and family engagement. Further details on session times and registration can be found below.

Tribal College Movement and Native Identity – Tuesday, October 22, from 10 AM – 11 AM MT. Learn about the Tribal College Movement and welcome guest speaker, Wakaya Wells (Two-Spirit Choctaw), to talk about Native identity. https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ N30hU8AYSo6JIdrwxjQc5w

Classroom Management – Thursday, January 16, from 10 AM – 11 AM MT. Join us to learn more about strategies for classroom management. https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ BDGajFKoSXeyGYloC3ZM9g

TCU Teacher Journeys – Thursday, February 6, from 10 AM – 11 AM MT. Hear about the experiences and journeys from two Native teachers who are TCU alumni. https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ OUAYwIIKR0uCfNFT6bSyP

Listening Session – Monday, February 24, from 1 PM – 2 PM MT. We welcome TCU Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary students and new teachers in the field to join the interactive listening session to share your current needs and thoughts with College Fund staff. https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ MpK6h2nwQcKARB7JcSPEoQ

Family Engagement – Thursday, April 17, from 11 AM – 12 PM MT. Learn how to become involved and engaged with families through best practices. https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ X9KvoJOFTfu_-v4S7rx7EQ

