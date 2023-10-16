Final Visit on “The Road to Healing” Set for Bozeman, Montana on Nov. 5th

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 16, 2023

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Monday that the final visit for “The Road to Healing” will take place in Bozeman, Montana on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) will be accompanied by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Wizipan Garriott (Rosebud Sioux Tribe).

The final stop of “The Road to Healing” tour will be its 12th stop in a journey that began in Anadarko, Oklahoma in July 2022. “The Road to Healing has gone across the country to provide Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Secretary Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to shed light on the troubled history of Federal Indian boarding school policies and their legacy for Indigenous Peoples. In May 2022, the Department released Volume 1 of an investigative report as part of the Initiative, which calls for connecting communities with trauma-informed support and facilitating the collection of a permanent oral history.

Trauma-informed support will be available on-site during the events, which will be memorialized as part of the effort to capture first-person stories. The listening session will began at 10 am - MT.

Since July 2022, Haaland and Newland made stops in Anadako, Oklahome; Pellston, Michigan;Rosebud, South Dakota; Gila River Indian Community, Arizona; Many Farms, Arizona; Tulalip Indian Reservation, near Seattle, Washington; Onamia, Minnesota; and Riverside and Rohnert Park, California.

Upcoming “The Road to Healing” Tour Stops

Sunday, October 22, 2023 | Anchorage, Alaska,

Sunday, October 29, 2023 | Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sunday, November 5, 2023 | Bozeman, Montana

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter