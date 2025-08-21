Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Kicks Off Youth Soccer and Flag Football Leagues on Monday, Sept. 8

ZUNI, NM — This month, 170 young athletes will take the field as the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project launches its annual Soccer and Flag Football Leagues. Beginning Monday, Sept. 8 and continuing through Sunday, Oct. 19, the leagues will bring together youth, families and 40 community coaches for two months of skill-building, teamwork and fun at Ho’n A:wan Park.
Families still have time to register their children. To sign up, scan the QR code on ZYEP’s website at zyep.org or on the youth project’s Facebook page at facebook.com/zuniyouthenrichmentproject. Interested families also may contact Physical Activity Coordinator Tyler Sice directly at (505) 782-8000 or [email protected].
The two fall leagues are made possible with support from Nike, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the New Mexico Department of Health. The players will practice twice per week after school and participate in weekly games on Sunday mornings at Ho’n A:wan Park.
“Sunday games will begin with soccer from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by flag football from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.,” Sice said.
ZYEP’s Flag Football League has two divisions — one for ages 7 to 9 and the other for ages 10 to 12 — and can accommodate up to 90 players. The Soccer League accommodates approximately 80 children ages 4 to 9. Older children have an opportunity to play through the youth project’s travel soccer league, with games taking place in Gallup, New Mexico, on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.
For 15 years, ZYEP has offered youth sports with the belief that athletics have the power to transform lives and strengthen community bonds in Zuni. The youth project’s sports leagues offer a challenging environment that also is collaborative, supportive and empowering.
According to ZYEP surveys, participants consistently report feeling more confident, more connected to their community and more supported due to their relationships with coaches and teammates. Parents say the leagues improve their children’s health, encourage more physical activity and provide positive role models.
According to the coaches, the youth sports leagues also have a positive effect on them. Coach Anissa Mahkee said working with the kids teaches patience, communication skills, adaptability and confidence.
“The small victories along the way are the best part,” Mahkee said. “Like a shy kid getting the encouragement to do a drill, taking a shot with confidence, or simply interacting with each other in their own little world — these moments make it truly rewarding.
“Soccer is something completely new for me and my partner, and maybe even for some of the kids, but that’s what makes it exciting,” she continued. “It’s something fun we all really want to try, and we want to make our small team feel like a team. We hope to turn our weekly practices into something everyone can look forward to — an hour full of fun, laughter and genuine enjoyment for the kids.”
Throughout the season, ZYEP coaches will focus on building skills and confidence while weaving Zuni culture into practices and games. By using the Zuni language and reinforcing cultural values like teamwork, strength and resilience, coaches help children strengthen both their athletic and cultural identities.
“I’m most excited about the journey of learning alongside the players during this upcoming season,” said coach LaShawna Weahkee. “I’m also excited to just have fun with the team, because that’s what it’s all about.”
Each year, ZYEP engages with more than 500 youth through its leagues in soccer, flag football, basketball, mini-basketball and T-ball. Beyond sports, these programs provide mentorship and camaraderie infused with Zuni’s powerful community spirit.
To learn more about the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project and its programs, and for information about making donations, partnering with ZYEP, and volunteering, call (505) 782-8000 or visit zyep.org. And, to stay up to date on the latest news and events, follow the nonprofit youth organization on Facebook (/zuniyouthenrichmentproject), Instagram (@zuniyouthenrichmentproject), YouTube (/ZuniYouth), and TikTok (/zyep09)
