Monday Morning: (July 14, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

July 13, 2025

Summer is a busy season filled with activity. Whether attending traditional ceremonies, taking part in powwows, or spending time with relatives and friends, our days are full and meaningful.

Here are three stories you may have missed this weekend:

Deb Haaland in Shiprock, NM

Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) launches her “Lift Up New Mexico” tour in Shiprock, New Mexico on Saturday.

The launch took place at The Coffee Ship, a local Indigenous-owned coffee shop located in hustle and bustle of Shiprock. Haaland spoke freely with the community both collectively and building time to speak one-to-one, talking with all ages and backgrounds discussing their views, priorities and sharin her initiatives she plans to deliver if elected governor of the state.

Read Article

Opinion: Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund's Judith LeBlanc on "Alligator Alcatraz"

"Experts say Alligator Alcatraz, Florida’s new detention center built without tribal consent in violation of treaty rights and tribal sovereignty, is also flawed and will compromise the safety of people being held there," writes Judith LeBlanc, executive director of Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund,

Read Article

New Toolkit Addresses Elder Safety Crisis in Native Communities

This newly released toolkit is a great resource for those with loved ones who are suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

The International Association for Indigenous Aging (IA²) has launched a comprehensive resource to help American Indian and Alaska Native communities protect elders with dementia who may wander away from their homes and become lost.

Read Article

