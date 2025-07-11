New Toolkit Addresses Elder Safety Crisis in Native Communities

Details By Native News Online Staff July 11, 2025

The International Association for Indigenous Aging (IA²) has launched a comprehensive resource to help American Indian and Alaska Native communities protect elders with dementia who may wander away from their homes and become lost.





The newly released "Creating a Tribal Safety Net to Address Wandering Persons," dubbed The Wandering Toolkit, addresses a critical safety concern affecting Native elders living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD).

Wandering incidents, where individuals with dementia become disoriented and leave their homes or care facilities, pose significant risks to elder safety and represent a growing challenge for tribal communities.

The toolkit was developed through extensive collaboration with search and rescue experts, law enforcement professionals, and community members to ensure culturally appropriate and effective responses. This community-centered approach recognizes the unique needs and cultural contexts of AI/AN populations while providing practical, actionable guidance.

The Wandering Toolkit includes detailed action plans that outline step-by-step procedures for responding to wandering incidents, from initial response through resolution. Emergency protocols provide clear guidance for immediate actions when an elder goes missing, while community engagement materials help tribes build awareness and prepare their members for potential incidents.

Key features of the toolkit include:

Culturally adapted strategies that respect traditional values and practices

Practical tools for prevention and response

Guidelines for coordinating with law enforcement and search and rescue teams

Materials for community education and engagement

Emergency contact templates and communication protocols

The toolkit responds to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in Native communities. As the population ages, more families are facing the challenges of caring for loved ones with dementia, including the heightened risk of wandering incidents that can result in serious injury or death.

The resource acknowledges the importance of maintaining cultural sensitivity while implementing effective safety measures. By incorporating traditional knowledge and community values into modern safety protocols, the toolkit offers a balanced approach that respects both heritage and practical needs.

The Wandering Toolkit is freely available for download here.

