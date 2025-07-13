New Mexico Candidate for Governor, Deb Haaland Launches “Lift Up New Mexico” tour in Shiprock on Saturday

Details By Holly James July 13, 2025

Native Vote. SHIPROCK, NM – It was standing room only as Deb Haaland, New Mexico candidate for governor officially launched her “Lift Up New Mexico” tour in Shiprock on Saturday morning as part of her sixteen stops throughout New Mexico and Indian Country.

Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), 54th Secretary of the Interior, former U.S. Representative for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, former chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, and current candidate for New Mexico governor, spoke to the crowd as if she were in their living rooms, having a casual yet straightforward conversation.

The launch took place at The Coffee Ship, a local Indigenous-owned coffee shop located in hustle and bustle of Shiprock. Haaland spoke freely with the community both collectively and building time to speak one-to-one, talking with all ages and backgrounds discussing their views, priorities and sharin her initiatives she plans to deliver if elected governor of the state.

In the hour conversation, Haaland addressed a myriad of topics of education, the need for medical personnel, getting to the root cause of crime, building the economy and workforce in the mainstream and rural communities, aligning wages with cost of living, and how she plans to work with the current U.S. President.

“I know what it feels like to put groceries back at the checkout line as a single mom,’ said Haaland. “I want to make sure we bring industry here, to raise wages.”

Haaland also was generous in time to field questions from the attendees regarding local Indigenous challenges in relation to protecting water rights, uranium extractions, tribe-to-tribe relations, and tribal relations with the U.S. government. Haaland agreed and recognizes the importance of Indian Water Rights, relating back to her accomplishments as a member of Congress and Secretary of the Interior achieving many settlements during her tenure.

Haaland spoke firm when speaking against President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” citing reality of the concept would limit or significantly reduce or eliminate access to the basic right of healthcare. She stated the Presidential administration is incredibly scary, however she encouraged the people to not lose heart.

“With Trump in office and this horrible bill, it doesn't have anything good for the people that really need it, slashing Medicaid, jobs, budget, programs, and veteran healthcare it will be more difficult,” said Haaland. "My Mother got her healthcare at the Veteran hospital in Albuquerque, with this bill our veteran’s will have to drive farther and longer, and they'll be more wait times, and it will just be more difficult. I believe strongly that anyone who needs to see a doctor should be able to see a doctor when they are sick.”

Lauren Bernally, former Policy Analyst for the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and Northern Shiprock resident, questioned Haaland on the government-to-government relationship with tribes. Bernally expressed her concern of what seems to be a separation of understanding of issues from the grassroots level verses those at the State and U.S. level. Bernally questioned Haaland, if elected Governor, how she plans to collaborate with Indigenous Nations in New Mexico, verses what President Trump may be advocating for which may be contrary to what the people want.

Haaland responded citing the New Mexico State Tribal Collaboration Act requires the State to meet with tribes yearly to discuss these important matters and decisions that need to be made. She also stated there are liaisons established so tribes have access to someone to contact within the State and elaborated on her vision moving forward.

“Of course, the federal government has an obligation, a trust and treaty obligation to our nation’s 574 federally recognized tribes and it is up to all of us to remind them of that every single day,” said Haaland. “I will abide by that law but there is nothing that says that we can’t go beyond it, that we can’t meet with tribes more often than once a year. Every tribe in this state deserves to be at the decision-making table, this is your land, this is our land. Once decisions are made it’s hard to go back, they (tribes) need to have a voice upfront. I promise you that will be made and I promise tribes will have a seat at the table.

Before departing to her next stop in Cuba, Haaland spoke with attendees one-to-one, shaking hands, receiving hugs and posing for photos with the grateful crowd.

“We're going to make sure that we are talking in one loud and clear voice that our communities matter, our water, our land, our air matters, and we are going to do whatever we can to protect it,” said Haaland. “It’s about the future generations, it’s about the young kids that are in this room today, and when they grow up and have children of their own, I take that to heart."