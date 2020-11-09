Business

Gun Lake Casino Provides Over $611,000 in Bonuses to Employees

Details By Native News Online Staff November 09, 2020

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino, which is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe), handed out more than $611,000 in quarterly incentives to its employees in November.

In a press release, Gun Lake Casino said the bonuses were "a token of gratitude for the essential role each employee has played in making Gun Lake Casino the best location to work for in West Michigan."

Since 2011, Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, Mich. has rewarded its employees with more than $16.4 million through its bonus program.

“Throughout these times our priority focus has been the health and safety of our guests and team members with our Play It Safe Initiative. We are exceptionally proud, especially during a pandemic, to continue providing a superior gaming experience despite the challenges in doing so. I extend a heartfelt thank you to our team members and the community for complying with our safety protocols and continuing to follow these measures diligently,” said Sal Semola, Gun Lake Casino's president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “The awarded bonuses are only one way we display our appreciation for the constant efforts of the hundreds of team members we employ. The achievements we have reached this year would not be possible without the foundation of our business – our team members.”

Earlier this year, the casino was named one of “West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources and selected as the best casino by both The Holland Sentinel’s Best of the Best and the Best of The West Revue Reader Poll.

Gun Lake Casino employs nearly 1,000 workers, making it one of the largest employers in Michigan's Allegan County. Position at the casino range from hourly to salary and from part time to full time.

Gun Lake Casino’s continued growth has provided the promise of additional employment opportunities to the local community. The recent opening of Stage 131 Sportsbook and Lounge, the reopening of the Harvest Buffet, and the continuation of a new expansion has created a variety of new jobs. Roles are available in multiple departments for all experience levels.

“The construction of our latest expansion has continued to move forward, which has created immediate career opportunities for West Michigan. I am proud to say that Gun Lake Casino strives to be a place of development and growth for our team members,” Semola said in a statement.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff