Native News Online Wins Two Awards from Native American Journalists Association

Details By Native News Online Staff August 05, 2021

NORMAN, Okla. — The Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) announced on Wednesday Native News Online will receive two awards during the 2021 National Native Media Awards virtual ceremony on Oct. 28, 2021.

Each year, NAJA recognizes the best coverage of Indian Country. Native News Online was recognized for its work in two categories:

Print / Online – Best Column

First Place

Levi Rickert

Native News Online

Print / Online – Best Digital Publication

First Place

Kyle Edwards, Levi Rickert and Brian Edwards (editors)

Native News Online

The annual competition recognizes excellence in reporting by Indigenous and non-Indigenous journalists from across the U.S. and Canada. NAJA received more than 730 entries from numerous publications serving Indian Country.

"We're honored that our peers at NAJA have recognized our efforts to produce quality journalism that informs, inspires and uplifts Native Americans," Rickert said. "We have transformed Native News Online over the past 18 months with the overhaul of our website, launch of our daily newsletter and expansion of our news team. We remain focused on delivering important daily news that affects the lives of Native Americans nationwide."

