McSwain Theatre Celebrates 15 Years Under Chickasaw Nation Leadership

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media July 15, 2024

ADA, Okla. – Music, movies and camaraderie all come together at the historic McSwain Theatre. Nestled on the corner of Main and Townsend, the theater boasts classic films, variety shows, concerts and more. Under Chickasaw Nation ownership, the McSwain Theatre is set to host a 15-year anniversary celebration 7 p.m., July 20.

The anniversary celebration will feature Jae L. and Crossover, a country-western band with vocalist Jae L. Stilwell and other special guests.

“I think the crowd will really enjoy it,” McSwain general manager and vocalist of the Jae L. and Crossover band, Jae L. Stilwell, said. “We’ve got a big cake we will be celebrating with, and we are handing out cups to attendees that say, ‘Celebrating 15 Years.’ We plan to have lots of laughs, good music and just be a family, because that’s what we are here.”

The theater has a rich history of serving the small, southeastern town for more than 100 years.

The theater began as an idea in the mind of Foster McSwain in the late 1910s. The savvy businessman bought the plot on the corner of Townsend and Main in 1918. Two years and nearly $100,000 later, the McSwain Theatre was open to the public. The theater quickly became the highlight of entertainment in Ada during the 1920s, showing silent films and vaudeville shows. By 1929, the McSwain showed its first ever “talkie” picture, “The Canary Murder Case.”

“The theater was known as the ‘Cadillac of Main Street’ back then,” Stilwell said. “It was different from other buildings on Main Street, because Mr. McSwain wanted it to be special.”

The theater savored more than 50 years as one of Ada’s most popular attractions. The business underwent $25,000 in renovations during the mid-1930s, creating more seats, a balcony and an air conditioning system. By the 1940s, the theater was showing first-run films like “Home in Oklahoma” starring Roy Rogers and Dale Evans as well as being the site of the premiere for “Tulsa,” a locally filmed movie starring Susan Hayward and Robert Preston. The 1960s and ‘70s were full of box office hits like “Psycho,” “Jaws” and “Star Wars,” each producing patron lines around the block on opening nights.

However, the single-screen McSwain Theatre suffered hard times in the 1980s. The dawn of multiscreen movie theaters put pressure on the smaller, locally owned business, leading it to close its doors in 1988.

In 1991, Ada real estate businessman Paul Alford purchased the theater in hopes of emerging it to its past glory. He had visions of bringing Branson-style variety shows to the Ada community. His niece, Jae L. Stilwell, was hired on as the general manager.

“He asked me if I wanted to manage the business, and I was hesitant. I had never done anything like that. I was a stay-at-home mom,” Stilwell said. “He told me, ‘Don’t worry, I know you can do it.’”

Stilwell spent most of the 1990s arranging talent like Blake Shelton and Hoyt Axton for weekend shows. Stilwell often performed onstage, as well, as a musician and vocalist. Wanting to retire, Paul Alford sold the business to the Chickasaw Nation in 2002. Alford’s niece, Stilwell, retained her position as theater manager with the transition.

“The Chickasaw Nation tried to keep it as close to its original self, and they did a great job at that,” Stilwell said.

Governor Anoatubby’s goal was to upgrade and restore the ornate look of Foster McSwain’s original 1920s theater and expand on the 1935 renovations with modern additions to lighting, sound and accessibility.

State-of-the-art sound and lighting were incorporated, and modern amenities were added, such as an elevator. The second story was redesigned to house a gallery for art shows, receptions and special events. In 2024, the McSwain Theatre is as strong as ever, making strides as one of Oklahoma’s top-tier live entertainment venues.

“People tell us it’s their favorite place to come,” Stilwell said. “It’s a place where you always know the entertainment is going to be family-friendly, the staff will be kind and you’re going to feel welcome. That’s what our goal is every time someone comes through our doors.”

Tickets to the celebration are on sale now for $15. Senior citizen tickets are $13 and children’s tickets for ages 12 and below are $10.

The McSwain Theatre is located at 130 W. Main St. in Ada. Movies are shown 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each Thursday. Live “Jae L. and Crossover” shows occur 7 p.m. each third Saturday of the month. The theater is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre or on X, formally known as Twitter, at X.com/McSwainTheatre.

