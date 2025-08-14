The Museum at Warm Springs Receives $1.5M in State Funding for Permanent Exhibit Renewal

Details By Native News Online Staff August 14, 2025

The Museum at Warm Springs has secured $1.5 million in state funding to launch a major renewal of its aging yet iconic Permanent Exhibit. The funding, distributed through the Cultural Resources Economic Fund (CREF), officially kicks off the Museum’s capital campaign to update outdated technology and share the evolving story of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The Museum was one of 13 arts and cultural organizations in Oregon to receive funding. Staff collaborated closely with the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon — the only statewide nonprofit advocating for public support of arts, culture, heritage, and humanities — throughout the application and legislative process.

“This was an amazing effort by the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon, our staff and consultants, our Board of Directors and Board of Regents, the Permanent Exhibit Steering Committee, which includes Warm Springs Tribal members, and others who advised and advocated, testified on our behalf, wrote letters of support, and met personally with our legislators in Salem,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama, and Diné).

“We’re immensely grateful to our champions in the Legislature, including Arts and Culture Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Rob Nosse... Sen. Dick Anderson... Rep. Greg Smith... Sen. Todd Nash... and to everyone who listened to us and helped get us here,” Woody continued. “We also know Representatives in other districts supported our effort, including Rep. Kate Lieber and Rep. Tawna Sanchez.”

The 7,500-square-foot Permanent Exhibit is the heart of the Museum and represents the voice of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. A 2023 grant of $90,000 from Visit Central Oregon funded initial planning.

“The estimated budget for Permanent Exhibit renewal is more than $3 million, so the CREF funding is an excellent head start,” said Woody. “Fundraising is now a primary goal. We’re reaching out to Oregon foundations, corporate partners, national funders, and asking our members, visitors, and supporters to contribute. With everyone’s support we are confident that we will be successful in renewing our Permanent Exhibit.”

Originally built in 1993 with then-cutting-edge technology, the exhibit has deteriorated significantly. Most of its equipment is outdated or nonfunctional, and aging infrastructure poses risks to artifacts. Meanwhile, museum technology has evolved dramatically — along with the deepening cultural stories of the Warm Springs Tribes.

“When the Museum at Warm Springs was first established, esteemed Simnasho District Tribal Council Representative Delbert Frank, who is now an Ancestor, asked that the design do two things — one, ‘that the building represent the three tribes (Warm Springs, Wasco, Northern Paiute) as separate but equal,’ and two, ‘that the Museum tells the truth about who we are, where we come from, and that our story continues,’” said Woody. “The renewed Permanent Exhibit will continue being the storyteller of the Warm Springs Tribes and this place.”

To support the project, donations can be mailed to:

The Museum, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761

(Note: “Permanent Exhibit Renewal”)

Or made online at: www.museumatwarmsprings.org (click “Donate” and select “Permanent Exhibit Renewal”).

