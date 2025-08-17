Native News Weekly (August 17, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff August 17, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

FCC to Host Informational Webinar on Monday, Aug. 18

The Office of Native Affairs and Policy at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is hosting its inaugural informational webinar, scheduled for Monday, August 18. The agenda will include updates on the FCC’s examination of its environmental and historic preservation rules, the availability of the Tribal Library E-Rate Advocacy Program (T-LEAP), FCC’s 911 requirements for Multi-Line Telephone Systems (MLTS), and an update on implementing the Missing Endangered Persons (MEP) event code.

Event: FCC’s Office of Native Affairs and Policy Quarterly Informational Webinar

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time

The briefing will be conducted virtually. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webinar.

Time has been scheduled to include Q&A as part of the webinar. We will aim to answer all questions submitted during the webinar session.

Questions? Please send an email message to [email protected].

USDA Reminds Families to Pack Food Safety with Back-to-School Lunches

Back-to-school shopping usually means backpacks, notebooks and lunchboxes. But don’t forget to add food safety to the list.

Young children, especially those under age five, are more likely to get seriously sick from foodborne illness. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding parents, caregivers, and anyone packing school lunches to follow a few simple food safety steps.

Here are USDA’s top food safety tips for the school year.

Keep cold foods cold

Use at least two cold sources, such as gel packs, frozen water bottles, or frozen juice boxes. Place them on top and bottom of perishable items like meat, poultry, and eggs. This helps keep food out of the Danger Zone, which is between 40 and 140 degrees F. In this range, bacteria can grow quickly and cause illness.

Choose the right lunchbox

Use an insulated lunchbox. Paper bags are not a safe choice because they tear and leak as cold items thaw, which allows cold air to escape.

Keep hot foods hot

For hot foods like soup or chili, use an insulated container. Fill it with boiling water and let it sit for a few minutes before adding food. Dump out the water, add the hot food, and keep the lid closed until lunchtime. Hot foods should stay at 140 degrees F or higher.

Follow the four steps to food safety

Clean: Wash hands with soapy water for at least 20 seconds before, during, and after handling food. Clean and sanitize lunchboxes regularly. Separate: Keep raw meat and poultry separate from fruits, vegetables, and other ready-to-eat foods. Discard any containers or bags that held raw items. Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature. Chill: Use two cold sources to keep perishable foods below 40 degrees F. Discard leftovers if they enter the Danger Zone (between 40 and 140 degrees F) for more than two hours.

For more information about food safety, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or email [email protected].

NCAI to Host USDA Tribal Advisory Committee Recommendation Updates

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) was established by the 2018 Farm Bill to provide recommendations to USDA and Congress. In 2024, it issued its first set of recommendations. Upon the TAC’s charter being renewed, the TAC is seeking input on additional recommendations.

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) will host a webinar next week on Tuesday, August 19, to provide a brief overview of the 2024 recommendations and highlight new recommendations that Tribal leaders and their representatives can present to the TAC during its virtual meeting on September 18, 2025.

