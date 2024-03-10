Lily Gladstone Shines a Spotlight on Native Design at Oscars Red Carpet

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 10, 2024

Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu) paid tribute to Native culture on the red carpet for the 96th Annual Academy Awards with a stunning Gucci gown made in collaboration with Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork (Mohawk, Cree and Comanche Nations)

The midnight blue velvet gown was adorned with a printed cobalt blue trim at the neckline. According to the Wall Street Journal, the gown included porcupine quill-work edging by Big Mountain.

Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu) made history as the first Native American nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. Gladstone, 37, received the honor for her critically acclaimed performance as Molly Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s sprawling crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon. The film tells the true story of a series of murders orchestrated against citizens of the Osage Nation in the 1920s for their oil rights, which resulted in the birth of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Gladstone has been an Oscar favorite since the film’s release in October 2023. Her performance as Burke, an Osage woman whose family is killed by her white husband for their oil wealth, received critical acclaim for its powerful subtly.

Gladstone received public praise and support from her co-star, Oscar winner Leonardo Dicaprio, who wrote on Instagram: “Working with her will forever be a highlight of my career.”

Her portrayal of Burkhart earlier this year earned her a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Gladstone spent the first 11 years of her life on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana before moving to Seattle.

Related Articles

Beyond the Nomination: Lily Gladstone’s Oscar Moment Unveils Her Career-Long Effort to Teach True American History

Native Actress LilyGladstone Wins SAG Best Actress Award on Saturday Night

LilyGladstone Makes History as First Native American Nominated for Oscar in Best Actress Category

LilyGladstone (Blackfeet/Nimíipuu) Wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Golden Globes Award

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Receives 7 Golden Globe Nominations, Including Historic Nomination for LilyGladstone

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Tells One More Epic Tragedy Against Native Americans

Eighth Generation Blanket Featured on Cover of British Vogue in October

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter