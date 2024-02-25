Native Actress Lily Gladstone Wins SAG Best Actress Award on Saturday Night

Details By Levi Rickert February 25, 2024

Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu) won the Best Actress in a Lead Role award at the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday night. The SAG Awards were streamed live on Netflix.

Gladstone won the award for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

“We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it,” Gladstone said during her acceptance speech. “It’s so easy to distance ourselves. It’s so easy to close off, to stop feeling. And we all bravely keep feeling. And that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows. It brings visibility.”

Killers of the Flower Moon unveils the story of the Osage, who, because of oil on their allotted lands in Oklahoma, became some of the world’s wealthiest people on a per capita basis. During the 1920s, dozens of Osage died under mysterious circumstances. In many cases, those circumstances turned out to be murder. The film concentrates on the family of Mollie Burkhart.

Gladstone played opposite of Leonardo DiCaprio in Scorsese's sprawling 1920s crime drama.

Saturday’s win for Gladstone comes on the heels of her winning the Golden Globe Award for lead actress on January 7, 2024 and her lead actress Oscar nomination. The Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 10, 2024 ABC television at 7 p.m. - EDT.

