“Killers of the Flower Moon” Receives 7 Golden Globe Nominations, Including Historic Nomination for Lily Gladstone

Details By Levi Rickert December 17, 2023

The globally acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon, a film about greed and corruption perpetrated against the Osage people in the 1920s, was nominated this past Monday for seven Golden Globe Awards.

Killers of the Flower Moon was co-produced and directed by the award-winning Martin Scorsese, who also co-wrote the script with Eric Roth.

The movie unveils the story of the Osage, who, because of oil on their allotted lands in Oklahoma, became some of the world’s wealthiest people on a per capita basis. During the 1920s, dozens of Osage died under mysterious circumstances. In many cases, those circumstances turned out to be murder. The film concentrates on the family of Mollie Burkhart, played by 37-year-old Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu), who had several members of her family murdered, including two sisters.

Gladstone’s powerful performance garnered her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, She is the first Indigenous woman to ever be nominted for a Golden Globe Award for acting. Drama. Competitors for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the award include Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

The film also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Score, Motion Picture. The score was written by Robbie Robertson (Mohawk and Cayuga), who died on August 9, 2023.

Here is the list of the seven Golden Globe Awards the film received:

Best Motion Picture

Best Director, Motion Picture — Martin Scorsese

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Lily Gladstone

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Leonardo DiCaprio

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Robert De Niro

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Robbie Robertson

The Golden Globe Awards televison show airs on CBS on January 7, 2024.

