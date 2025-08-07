ATALM Appoints Cindy Hohl as Director of the Tribal Library Council

The Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums (ATALM) has named Cindy Hohl (Santee Sioux Nation) as the first-ever Director of the Tribal Library Council. This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to advancing tribal libraries as key institutions for knowledge-sharing, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.

The initiative is supported by a BUILD grant from the Ford Foundation, part of a broader strategy to strengthen Native cultural infrastructure through sustained institutional investment.

“As trusted gathering places, tribal libraries are central to the well-being and sovereignty of Native communities,” said ATALM President Susan Feller. “By establishing the Tribal Library Council and appointing a visionary leader like Cindy Hohl, we are investing in the future of Native knowledge systems and community resilience.”

Hohl brings a wealth of experience in librarianship, public policy, and Indigenous leadership to the position. As the immediate past president of the American Library Association, she has been a leading advocate for equitable access to information, tribal self-determination, and culturally grounded library services.

In this new role, Hohl will lead national efforts to support and uplift tribal libraries, with a focus on communities that are historically underserved or lack federal recognition. The Tribal Library Council will offer a collaborative network for tribal librarians to share expertise, advocate for funding, and build sustainable library services for the future.

“Tribal libraries are powerful agents of change,” said Hohl. “They are valuable community anchors that meet the real-world needs of Native people every day. They are more than places for books, they are lifelines for our communities. I’m honored to lead this work with ATALM and ensure tribal libraries receive the recognition, funding, and support they deserve.”

The launch of the Tribal Library Council aligns with ATALM’s ongoing commitment to supporting cultural sovereignty through infrastructure development. By hosting national convenings, offering technical assistance, and engaging in policy advocacy, ATALM is working toward a future in which every Native community has access to a fully resourced, tribally governed library.

To learn more about the Tribal Library Council and ATALM’s programs, visit www.atalm.org.

