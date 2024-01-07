Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet/Nimíipuu) Wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Golden Globes Award

Details By Native News Online Staff January 07, 2024

Breaking News. History was made on Sunday night when Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu) became the first Indigenous actress woman to win a Golden Globe. She won the award for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in KIllers of the Flower Moon.

During her acceptance speech, the 37-year-old actress said "This is for every little "res" kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves in our own words."

Gladstone Golden Globe Award was for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture. She beat out her competitors for the award, who included: Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

KIllers of the Flower Moon was nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards, but Gladstone was the only one received for the flim.

The movie unveils the story of the Osage, who, because of oil on their allotted lands in Oklahoma, became some of the world’s wealthiest people on a per capita basis. During the 1920s, dozens of Osage died under mysterious circumstances. In many cases, those circumstances turned out to be murder. The film concentrates on the family of Mollie Burkhart.

