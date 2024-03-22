Here's What's Going On in Indian Country March 22-March 28

Details By Kaili Berg March 22, 2024

This week in Indian Country, powwow season is back and there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From education summits to Native American festivals, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

FIHA’s 54th Annual Powwow

Fort Pierce, FL

March 22-24, 2024

FIHA is an intertribal powwow, with Natives from all over the country joining together to dance. Come learn about Native culture, and experience the dancing, drumming, flute music, Native American food, and more. There will be over 30 vendors, demonstrations, hoop dancing, and seminars. All ages are welcome.

Redlands Powwow

Redlands, CA

March 23, 2024

Join the Native Student Programs at the University of Redlands for this celebration of Native American culture. Experience traditional Native American songs, dances, food and crafts.

Spirit Nations Powwow

Dandridge, TN

March 23, 2024

This event will include competition powwow dancing, American Indian arts and crafts for sale, flute music, hoop dancing, children's activities, Indian tacos, a silent auction, traditional crafts demonstrations, and more.

Native American/Indigneous Education Summit

San Bernardino, CA

March 23, 2024

Hosted by the California Indian Nations College and Kumeyaay Community College, the summit is an event to host conversations with state, federal and tribal governments and examine institutional operations, pedagogical commitments and cultural responsivity to address the voices and needs of American Indian and Indigenous students in post-secondary access, inclusivity and preparedness.

Natchez Powwow

Natchez, MS

March 23-24, 2024

The Natchez Powwow is an annual event that celebrates the culture of Native Americans. In addition to dance and music, it includes Native American food, arts, and crafts. In 2018, the Natchez Powwow was listed as one of the top 20 events of that year by the Southeast Tourism Society, so it is an event you will not want to miss out on.

8th Annual Urban Native Education Conference

Chicago, IL

March 23-24, 2024

Hosted by the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative (CAICC), this 8th annual conference will facilitate the exchange of strategies, tools, and research for Native American education in urban communities.

Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American

Quincy, IL

March 21, 2024

Dressed in her native regalia, Kim will be giving a history of the natives in Illinois with a focus on native women, or what was considered “The Hidden Half.” Her primary focus will be women such as Singing Bird (Blackhawk’s wife), and Hononegah.

Texas Native Health Grand Opening Ceremony

Dallas, TX

March 22, 2024

Join in celebrating a momentous occasion as Texas Native Health proudly opens the doors of our newly renovated facility to the community. There will be an exciting program lined up, including facility tours, entertainment, introductions to our dedicated team, and insights into the cutting-edge services we'll be providing to the community. Light refreshments will be served for the duration of the event.

Third Thursday: Native Roots

Albuquerque, NM

March 21, 2024

This month’s event features the music of an Albuquerque-based band dedicated to the sound and spirit of Native American and Reggae music. Strongly rooted by life experiences, the realities of reservation upbringings and the impacts of Reggae music, Native Roots’ genre-melding composition uniquely reaches out to audiences through live performances that have become an exceptional and dynamic addition to the international reggae music scene and Native American genre.

Ziigwan Pow Wow

Duluth, MN

March 23, 2024

The Indigenous Student Organization invites everyone to the Ziigwan (spring) Powwow at the UMD Ward Wells Field House—welcoming spring into the community through singing, dancing, and feasting. Purchase handmade goods from artistic Indigenous vendors.

Red Earth Festival

Oklahoma City, OK

March 22-24, 2024

Festival guests will experience the artistic creations of some of America’s most celebrated artists as they offer for sale exquisite examples of contemporary and traditional paintings, beadwork, basketry, jewelry, pottery, sculpture, graphics and cultural attire. Native dance presentations and musical performances will be featured throughout weekend celebrations.

BraveNation Pow Wow and Gathering

Pembroke, NC

March 23, 2024

The 2024 BraveNation Powwow and Gathering (BNPG) will be held in the Jones Athletic Center at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Grand entry is at noon and doors open to the public at 10 am.

