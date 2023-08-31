Here’s What's Going on in Indian Country, August 31 —September 7

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 31, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of celebrations, powwows, and events that celebrate the culture of Native people.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Drum and Dancers

Gladstone, VA

September 2, 2023

This is a special event that only comes once a year, so do not miss out. This unique program is presented by the Yapatoko tribe. They will be sharing their stories, culture, drums, and dancing. Be prepared to join and celebrate Native American history.

Central Valley Native Economic Summit

Porterville, CA

August 30, 2023

Come spend the day at the new Eagle Mountain Casino and network with key agencies, organizations, and Native-owned companies to help you start or grow your business. The event will have four sessions, including How to Start and Grow Your Business, Access to Capital, Marketing, Cybersecurity, Certifications, and Matchmaking.

77th Annual Shinnecock Powwow

Southampton, NY

September 1-4, 2023

The public is welcome to attend the Shinnecock territory to the gathering of Native people from across America to witness traditional and contemporary dancing and singing. There will be performances and competitions, arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, and a feast. Grand entries are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday to Monday at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Indigenous Night of Recovery Marketplace

Portland, OR

September 2-3, 2023

The Portland Indigenous Marketplace is a local non-profit organization. The event will include 20 plus Indigenous vendors and a free nonalcoholic drink station, free snacks, fun, and a light display. There will be at least 10 community partners there to share resources around health and recovery.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Miami Indian Heritage Days: Miami Harvest

Fort Wayne, IN

September 2, 2023

Come join a monthly series that teaches the heritage of Miami and other regional Native American groups, discussing edible and usable plants and materials starting at 1 p.m.

51st Annual Barona Powwow

Lakeside, CA

September 2, 2023

The Barona Band of Mission Indians proudly invites the San Diego community to celebrate Native American heritage at the 51st Annual Barona Powwow over Labor Day weekend. Admission is free, and the celebration starts Friday at 6 p.m. Grand entries are on Friday at 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Honoring Our Veterans Powwow

Corbin, KY

September 2, 2023

Come celebrate the annual competition powwow with Native American dancing, drumming, demonstrations, crafts, and food on Labor Day weekend.

Dinner and Dancing with Brother to Brother

Fall River, MA

August 31, 2023

Join Brother Granite at Craftyish Shop for a night of traditional Native American drumming. Experience spiritual medicine and profound wisdom as the sound of the drum fills your spirit. Granite spent 10 years of his life on the powwow circuit on a variety of different drums, as well as an adrenal leader in his own right. Everyone is welcome at this workshop.

Totah Festival

Farmington, NM

September 2-3, 2023

Talented Native American artisans are juried into this annual festival celebrating the craftsmanship and friendship of regional artists. Totah Festival features a weekend of fantastic food, a cultural dance expo, and the popular authentic Navajo rug auction. Admission is free.

Native Land Beer Release Party and Presentation

St. Louis, MO

August 31, 2023

Come join the release of the Bow and Arrow Brewing nationwide collaboration beer, NAtive Land Lager. A presentation on Native history in St. Louis and the surrounding area will begin at 7 p.m. A portion of Native Land proceeds will be going to the Navajo Ethno-Agriculture.

Puyallup Tribal Labor Day Powwow

Puyallup, WA

September 1-3, 2023

The public is welcome to attend the Puyallup Tribal Labor Day powwow. Grand entries are on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 12 p.m. The event will feature drumming, dancing, and competitions.

Hawaiian Performance and Welcome Reception for Indigenous Allies at UIC

Chicago, IL

August 31, 2023



Join Hawaiian Guitar performer Lanialoha Lee and her band at the UH South Lawn and enjoy Hawaiian-themed snacks and drinks to help welcome returning UIC students and provide information on fall events, opportunities, and community partnerships. The event is open to the public.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter