Another New Title

- Details
-
Your Content Here!
- Compose your article content and give it a title.
- Then Save Draft.
- You may create more than one post at a time by clicking Create New again and saving draft.
- When you have all the articles you wish to post ready click Submit ->
Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools.