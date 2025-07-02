Suquamish Tribe Remains a Major Economic Driver in Kitsap County and Beyond, New Study Finds

Details By Native News Online Staff July 02, 2025

The Suquamish Tribe continues to play a significant role in the regional economy, according to a newly released economic impact study by respected economist John B. Taylor. The report outlines the Tribe’s wide-ranging contributions to Kitsap County and the state of Washington in 2023.

Key Highlights from the Study:

Top Employer Status:

The Suquamish Tribe ranks among the top five employers in Kitsap County, with 1,240 individuals employed across tribal government operations and a diverse portfolio of business enterprises.

Robust Payroll Impact:

The Tribe injects approximately $7.2 million into the local economy each month through payroll—amounting to over $85.5 million annually .

Widespread Economic Influence:

Tribal operations and investments contribute more than $250 million in annual gross economic impact within Kitsap County, and nearly $300 million statewide .

Job Creation:

The Tribe’s economic activity supports more than 2,200 jobs regionally through direct employment and broader economic ripple effects.

Tax Revenue Generation:

The Tribe’s business and employment activities generate over $19 million in state and local tax revenues annually through spending and hiring.

This study reinforces the Suquamish Tribe’s central role in driving economic growth, employment, and public revenue throughout the region.

“These numbers underscore that the Suquamish Tribe is not only a steward of culture and natural resources, but also a significant and growing economic engine for the entire region,” said Leonard Forsman, Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe. “Kitsap County lies within our ancestral homelands, and we are committed to investing in opportunities, goods, and services that benefit us all.”

The report also underscores how the Suquamish Tribe is actively exercising its sovereignty by expanding its business ventures both on and beyond the Port Madison Reservation. These efforts are generating new economic opportunities that benefit not only tribal citizens but also the broader community. Notably, 78% of the Tribe’s workforce is non-tribal, highlighting its significant role as a regional employer and economic contributor.

“The Suquamish Tribe has been an essential economic and cultural partner in our region,” Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler said. “Their investments create jobs, support local businesses, and uplift communities throughout Kitsap County. This study confirms what many of us already see every day—the Tribe is a pillar of our shared prosperity.”

Through Port Madison Enterprises, its economic development arm, the Suquamish Tribe regularly collaborates with local governments across Kitsap County to address regional priorities and promote long-term prosperity.

“This report makes clear that the Suquamish Tribe is not just a major employer—they are a major partner in Kitsap County’s future,” said Kitsap County Commissioner Christine Rolfes. “Their ability to balance economic development with environmental and cultural stewardship is a model for all of us.”

Click here for economic impact report findings.

Click here to learn more about the Suquamish Tribe.

Click here to learn more about Port Madison Enterprises.

