Oak Ridge Fire On Navajo Nation Grows to 9,846 Acres

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 01, 2025

A wildfire that has been burning across Navajo Nation since last Saturday has grown to more than 9,800 acres with 0 percent containment, according to the latest announcement from Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren’s office .

The announcement was made on Nygren’s Facebook page at 8 a.m. MT. At 6 p.m. yesterday evening, the fire encompassed 6,546 acres. Nygren noted that 350 firefighters are fighting the fire, and the Nation has requested 10 additional crews. One hundred homes and 350 residents have been evacuated from the

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

High winds were a factor for the night crew and pushed the Oak Ridge Fire toward the Klagetoh substation on Transwestern Pipeline Road in Klagetoh and Wide Ruins, AZ. Specifically, community members living near and around the substation went into “Go” (evacuate) status around 8 p.m. Communities further west are now on “SET” status (prepare to leave at a moment’s notice).

The Navajo Nation declared a State of Emergency when the fire broke out on June 29, 2025. On the same day, President Nygren also enacted Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, restricting the following activities:

Possession, manufacturing, sale or use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic device pursuant to 17 N.N.C. 2733, which is a section of the Navajo Nation Fireworks Code. All debris (trash) and field-clearing burning. Building, maintaining, attending, or using open fires, including wood, charcoal and coal fires outdoors; except propane, gas, or other petroleum fueled stoves in developed sites (e.g., developed fire pits at more developed recreational areas). Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to State, Federal, or tribal laws and regulation . Mechanical and Industrial Prohibitions in forest and woodland areas: The use and operation of chainsaws or any other internal combustion engines between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

Follow Nygren on Facebook for the latest updates on the fire. For more information, call the Navajo Nation call center at 505-422-7382.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher