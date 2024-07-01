Tips to Have a Safe Summer

Details By Native News Online Staff July 01, 2024

During the summer, there are a lot of activities that take us out of the house. During the Fourth of July holiday, young children like to light sparklers and older children and adults enjoy setting off fireworks. Others enjoy summer evenings with campfires.

Tips to Celebrate Safely

Fireworks

Every year, thousands of people go to the emergency room with firework-related injuries around the 4th of July. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals. After the fireworks display, children should never pick up fireworks that may be left over. They may still be active.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Sparklers

Sparklers can heat up to 1,200 degrees, cause severe burns.

Make sure kids keep sparklers outside, away from their face, clothing and hair, and do not pick up used hot sparklers.

Supervise kids while they’re playing with sparklers, and dispense used sparklers into a water bucket.

Campfires

Prevent your campfire from becoming a wildfire! Follow these tips from the National Fire Protection Agency:

Check if you need a permit.

Select a level, shaded location away from wind, dry brush, tents and other flammable materials.

Campfire should be 25 feet away from anything that can burn: grass, leaves, needles. 4. Scoop a slight hole in the cleared area to build the fire. Place a ring of rocks around it.

Cut wood in short lengths. The fire should be built low. Tall, raging camp fires can create many burning embers.

Never use gasoline or paper to start a fire.

When burning, have a hose, a bucket of water, or shovel and dirt or sand nearby to extinguish the fire.

Fire must never be left unattended, and the fire must be extinguished completely before everyone leaves camp. Children should always be

However you celebrate the summer, the Native News Online staff wants you to enjoy the summer safely.

Fron the Native News Online staff, have a safe summer!

Soures: AMERIND Risk, National Fire Protection Agency and U.S. Consumers Product Safety Commission.

